Congressional Candidate Boasts About His Crossbow Skills In TV Ad

A Michigan congressional hopeful touted both his crossbow skills and his ability to play the accordion in a new television spot.
“I can shoot a crossbow and play the accordion — just not at the same time,” Paul Mitchell declared in the ad. “I approve this message because we need more job-creating, crossbow-shooting, accordion-playing outsiders in Congress.”
George Blichar, a spokesman for the Mitchell campaign, told Business Insider the ad was launched Tuesday morning and the theme of crossbows and accordion-playing was “just a fun thing” to focus on. Mitchell is a Republican running to replace retiring GOP Congressman Dave Camp.
Michigan Republicans head to the polls Tuesday, August 5.
Watch Mitchell’s new ad below:
