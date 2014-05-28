Congressional Candidate Boasts About His Crossbow Skills In TV Ad

A Michigan congressional hopeful touted both his crossbow skills and his ability to play the accordion in a new television spot.

“I can shoot a crossbow and play the accordion — just not at the same time,” Paul Mitchell declared in the ad. “I approve this message because we need more job-creating, crossbow-shooting, accordion-playing outsiders in Congress.”

George Blichar, a spokesman for the Mitchell campaign, told Business Insider the ad was launched Tuesday morning and the theme of crossbows and accordion-playing was “just a fun thing” to focus on. Mitchell is a Republican running to replace retiring GOP Congressman Dave Camp.

Michigan Republicans head to the polls Tuesday, August 5.

Watch Mitchell’s new ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.