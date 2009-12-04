Congressional Black Caucus Holding Up Financial Reform Unless Goldman Restructures Loan To A Radio Station

This is a classic example of how you really don’t want to know what goes into the so-called legislative “sausage.”



The NYT (via Rolfe Winkler) reports on how the Congressional Black Caucus is holding up, or at least threatening to hold up, the financial overhaul.

Why?

The answer lies at least in part with an aggressive lobbying campaign by a troubled New York City-based radio broadcasting company, Inner City Broadcasting, whose co-founder is a prominent New York politician and businessman, Percy Sutton.

In a rare break with President Obama, the caucus, made up of black members of Congress, is holding back support for the legislation because it wants the administration to help minority-owned businesses, including Inner City, whose financial plight has been specifically identified in meetings with top administration officials.

Inner City Broadcasting, which owns 17 commercial stations nationwide and was co-founded in 1971 by Mr. Sutton, faces a possible financial collapse because of pressure by Goldman Sachs and GE Capital to repay nearly $230 million in debt, Pierre Sutton, his son, said in an interview Wednesday.

Read the whole thing >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.