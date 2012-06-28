The Black Caucus Is Staging A Walkout During The Eric Holder Contempt Vote

Photo: Facebook

The Congressional Black Caucus is planning to stage a walkout during tomorrow’s House vote to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt over the Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal, according to a letter that is being circulated among Democratic members of Congress. “We adamantly oppose this partisan attack and refuse to participate in any vote that would tarnish the image of Congress or of an attorney general who has done nothing but work tirelessly to protect the rights of the American people,” the Black Caucus members wrote in the letter, which was obtained by several news outlets. “We cannot and will not participate in a vote to hold the Attorney General in contempt.”



The letter, which was sent to the Hispanic, Asian, and Progressive Caucuses, calls on members to walk off the House floor during tomorrow’s vote, and join the Black Caucus for a press conference on the steps of the Capitol Building during the roll call.

The House Rules Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to send the contempt measure to the House floor, designating two hours and 20 minutes for debate Thursday, according to The Hill.

