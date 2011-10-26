Trust In Government Falls To All Time Low And Everyone Hates Congress, But Obama Sees Slight Poll Bump

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Americans’ approval of Congress dropped to an all-time low in a new poll from CBS News and The New York Times.Just nine per cent of those polled approve of the way lawmakers in Washington are doing their jobs, compared to 46 per cent for President Barack Obama.



Obama’s approval rating is up from 43 per cent in September, while his disapproval rating has fallen from 50 per cent to 46 per cent.

After months of deepening partisan discord, American’s trust in their government reached a new low — even below Watergate levels — with just 10 per cent of those polled believing government will do what is right “all” or “most of the time.”

Only 20 per cent of Americans believe congressional Republicans have a clear plan for creating jobs, just over half the number who believe Obama has one.

An overwhelming majority of those polled believe that Congress and Obama will be unable to reach an agreement on a jobs package. Just 28 per cent are “very” or “somewhat” confident that a deal will be reached.

Nearly 70 per cent of Americans believe Congressional Republicans favours the rich, over other Americans.

The poll also finds that nearly half of Americans believe the Occupy Wall Street movement reflects the views of most Americans.

Read the full poll results here >

Photo: New York Times

