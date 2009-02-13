Congress Strips Whistleblower Protection From The Stimulus

Well this is convenient…



Federal Times: Congress stripped whistleblower protections for federal employees from the compromise stimulus bill today, according to the Project on Government Oversight.

“Accountability got mugged today when congressional leaders stripped federal whistleblower protections from their compromise ‘stimulus’ bill,” POGO said in a press release reacting to the bill today. “POGO will keep fighting to get federal whistleblowers the protections they need when they disclose the inevitable waste and fraud they will be witnessing.”

Shocking! Outrageous! Of course… if you believe all spending, even wasteful spending, is inherently stimulative, why do you want those pesky whistleblowers spoiling the party? They might get in the way of getting the money out into the economy faster.

