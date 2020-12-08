Congress will try to buy more time for stimulus negotiations by voting on a one-week extension of government funding, until December 18

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Monday that the chamber would vote on a one-week extension of government funding to buy more time for relief negotiations.

Congress is aiming to attach a coronavirus relief bill to the must-pass spending package this month.

The bipartisan group of senators crafting the $US908 billion relief package could release the legislation on Tuesday at the earliest.

Congress will vote on Wednesday on a one-week extension of government funding to buy more time for negotiators to iron out the details on a coronavirus relief package, congressional leaders said on Monday.

“I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding,” Hoyer, the chamber’s number two Democrat, tweeted. “The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue.”

The move would keep the federal government funded until December 18. Congress must pass another short-term spending package or large-scale omnibus bill by then or many government agencies would start shutting down.

On Capitol Hill, the chamber’s number two Democrat said both parties must engage in some trade-offs as negotiators continue work on an emergency federal rescue package.

“We have to come together and have some give and take,” Hoyer told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday, per pool reports. “But not getting a deal done â€” it’s not an option from my perspective.”

The Washington Post reported that negotiations on a government funding bill are being held up by strong disagreements on numerous policy issues, notably immigration. Lawmakers are aiming to attach a coronavirus relief package to the critical spending bill this month.

But the newspaper reported that legislative text for the $US908 billion bipartisan framework may come Tuesday at the earliest. It’s expected to include $US300 federal weekly unemployment benefits, a fresh round of small business aid, as well as assistance for state and local governments. But it will likely exclude a second wave of $US1,200 stimulus checks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lambasted Democrats in a floor speech on Monday and urged both parties to coalesce around another rescue plan containing their shared priorities.

“Drop the all-or nothing tactics, drop the hostage-taking and make law in the many places we can agree on,” McConnell said. He listed extending unemployment insurance, vaccine-related funding, and new money for the Paycheck Protection Program to aid small businesses as areas of agreement.

The Kentucky Republican, though, did not say whether he would support the bipartisan economic aid plan, which contains those measures. He backed putting a short-term spending measure for a vote as well.

President Donald Trump may support the final rescue package depending on its design, his top economic advisor said on Monday.

“I believe that it is likely he will, but it depends on some of the policy details inside,” Kudlow said Monday at a Washington Post Live event. “I stress it’s not the aggregate number so much as it is the specific policies that would be discussed and proposed.”

Kudlow struck an optimistic tone about the trajectory of relief talks so far: “We are moving in the right direction I think, we’re getting closer.”



