Congress sceptical Debt Ceiling Negotiations Will Meet Deadline

Members of Congress are not optimistic that the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations will produce a deal by the July 1st deadline set by Vice President Joe Biden, according to a National Journal poll of Members of Congress.Asked whether they thought the “Biden Group” would reach a bipartisan deal by July 1st, 52% of Democrats, and 79% of Republicans answered no.
The poll was conducted before House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) and Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) quit the talks earlier today — which certainly isn’t helping.
Technically the government has until August 2 to raise the debt ceiling to avert default, but both side have said they want to reach a decision sooner to avoid the markets going into a panic.
