Congress kills plan forcing women to register for the military draft

Congress just nixed a plan that would have made women register for the military draft.

Lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees stripped the requirement of women to register for Selective Service that was inserted into the forthcoming $618 billion defence bill, which will be voted on by both chambers within the next few days, according to The Washington Post.

Current law requires all male US citizens aged 18-25 to register for the draft. The provision requiring women to do the same was part of early drafts of the bill, added after a number of military leaders and women’s rights advocates offered support for it following Defence Secretary Ash Carter’s removal of restrictions placed on women in combat.

While the bill doesn’t change the Selective Service System, it does call for a review of whether a military draft is still worthwhile and cost-effective, according to Military Times. The last time a draft was ordered was during the Vietnam War.

Dropping women from draft registration may be a signal that the next Defence Secretary could reinstitute the policy excluding women from some direct combat jobs, such as infantry and artillery. Former Defence Secretary Leon Panetta ordered the policy change in 2013, but since Congress never passed a law affirming it, a stroke of the pen could roll it back.

