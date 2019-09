Congress gets to blame someone else for the financial crisis this week: hedge-fund managers. And don’t think they’re not looking forward to it. This is one of the few occasions in our society that folks making $200,000 a year get to beat the crap out of guys making $1 billion a year on behalf of constituents making $45,000 a year.



