Congress will decide whether or not to start contempt proceedings against the CEO of Valeant next week

On Wednesday, members of the Special Committee on Ageing will decide whether or not to initiate contempt proceedings against the CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Michael Pearson.
The move comes after the committee last month issued a Subpoena and Deposition Notice compelling J. Michael Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to personally appear for a deposition on Friday.
Mr. Pearson did not appear at the deposition.
The Committee will meet to consider next steps with respect to Mr. Pearson’s failure to appear.
Here’s some of the text from the notice:
Business Meeting
Special Committee on Ageing United States Senate 114th Congress, 1st Session Hearing/Meeting Schedule
April 8, 2016
Wednesday, April 13, 2016 at 2:00 PM SH-216
Business Meeting to Consider Proceedings Relating to Mr. J. Michael Pearson’s Failure to Appear
