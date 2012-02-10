Congress Is So Unpopular, Americans Would Prefer Random Strangers In Office

Americans haven’t been happy with their Congressional representatives for a while. Now new polling suggests that they’d be willing to replace them with just about anybody. Like, from the phone book. Literally.



Think we’re joking? Check out these results from a Rasmussen poll, which shows 43% of Americans agreed that a random selection of people from the phone book would do a better job governing the country than our current crop of elected officials.

Excusing the fact that nobody actually uses the phone book anymore, this is a pretty harsh revelation. It’s adding to the larger body of statistics that shows the American people are fed up with members of Congress.

The Rasmussen poll coincides with Congress’ lowest approval ratings ever. Gallup reports that 10 per cent of Americans, a record low, approve of the job that Congress is doing.

And that number may be generous. Rasmussen’s own poll found that only 5 per cent think Congress is doing a good or excellent job.

In an election cycle where 33 Senate seats are up for grabs, Congress can’t take these numbers lightly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.