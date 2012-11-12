Congress Launching Investigation Of Petraeus Investigation--Petraeus May Testify

Photo: Getty

Congress is launching an investigation of the Petraeus investigation, Josh Mitchell and Jessica Holzer of the Wall Street Journal report.Representatives on sides are apparently livid about how this thing went down.



California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein is furious that she wasn’t brought into the loop: “We received no advance notice. It was like a lightning bolt.”

New York Republican Rep. Peter King, meanwhile, senses a cover-up: “It just doesn’t add up, the whole time line here… The president should have been informed at the earliest point.”

Hearings are expected to start next week.

General Petraeus may testify.

