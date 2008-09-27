Congress Fiddles While U.S. Burns

Joe Nocera joins the growing chorus of pundits appalled by the bailout who nevertheless insist that it needs to be passed immediately:



Armageddon is again approaching. All week long, the credit-default swap spreads on Morgan Stanley widened, until, by Friday, they were actually worse than they were at any time during the previous week. (And this time, the chief executive, John J. Mack, can’t blame the short-sellers for his troubles, since short-selling in financial stocks has been temporarily banned.)

On Thursday, investment-grade loans were trading lower than junk bonds, because investors were selling off their most liquid assets to raise capital. Wachovia, the nation’s fifth-largest bank holding company, suddenly appeared to be in deep trouble: “Wachovia is trading as if it’s going to fail,” Dave Klein, a manager at Credit Derivatives Research, said on Friday. Washington Mutual was seized by the government. The markets may not be as panicked as they were last week, but with every passing day, the situation is getting increasingly dangerous.

Or, to put it another way, with every passing day, Congress is fiddling while Rome is burning.

Last week, I wrote a column suggesting that the Paulson plan was unlikely to fix the enormous problems facing the financial markets and the country’s faltering economy. I am still not sure it will work — or that it is the best possible solution — but this week, I have a different, more urgent concern.

Whatever its imperfections — and despite the possibility it might not work — it needs to be approved, quickly. I’m praying that by the time the markets open on Monday, Congressional leaders will have reached a consensus on the bailout plan. We’re running out of time.

After a bank analyst grabbed our lapels on Friday and said we didn’t understand what a 300bps TED Spread was doing to banks (many of which are used to borrowing at a spread of 25bps or so), we understood the sense of urgency. At this point, however, our biggest question is still whether the current plan will really work.

We expect the market is already discounting the passage of the plan–and Wachovia still appears to be in trouble and spreads are still widening. So what is this telling us about the expected effectiveness of the plan? And who, exactly, will banks be rushing to lend to when they flush all the crap off their balance sheets? Consumers are still overleveraged.

