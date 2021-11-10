Congress demands TikTok share information about its ‘dangerous’ algorithm after oversight committee finds the platform is serving harmful content to underage users

Users are accusing Tiktok of a revenue scheme that allows white creators to earn millions of off Black artists and culture. FG Trade/Getty Images

Congress sent a letter to TikTok on Wednesday seeking information on the platform’s algorithm.

While TikTok has put up protections for younger users, Congress wrote that the platform does not “adequately police” harmful content.

Congress is giving TikTok until November 23 to provide more information, including research and internal communications.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is turning to TikTok as it continues to track accountability from social platforms.

Congress sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Wednesday urging the social platform to turn over documents detailing how its algorithm works, specifically with regards to targeting underage users. The letter, which has been reviewed by Insider, cites concern over “TikTok’s troubling practice of showing dangerous content to minors, including sex- and drug-related videos and videos peddling COVID-19 misinformation.”

“The Subcommittee is deeply concerned that TikTok risks harming millions of children because of its failure to adequately police the harmful content on its app while it continues to experience rapid growth,” Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of Congress’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter.

According to the letter, Congress is requesting the company to send all information related to its policies and operations around sensitive content – including research, documents, policies, and communications – by November 23. The request includes communications between the company and consumers, law enforcement agencies, and third-party organizations regarding minors dating back to January 2018.

Though TikTok provides features like an age-appropriate space for minors and a “distressing content” warning label for disturbing videos, Congress took issue with the platform’s existing protections for underage users. In the letter, Krishnamoorthi cites a Wall Street Journal report that found the algorithm suggested hundreds of content on its “For You” page related to drug use, pornography, and rape to its younger users.

While the platform restricts full access to users younger under 13, a NewsGuard study found younger children are easily able to create an account despite the measure, and that children as young as nine were being exposed to COVID-19 misinformation on the platform soon after signing up.

“TikTok’s algorithm, which determines the content to show each user, is dangerous for minors because it learns users’ interests and exploits their vulnerabilities much faster than other social media platforms’ algorithms,” Krishnamoorthi wrote. “TikTok’s algorithm can then send children into endless spools of dangerous and inappropriate content.”

The request comes on the heels of a growing effort among lawmakers to bolster government oversight of social media companies to protect young users, after leaked internal documents showed Facebook’s platforms are detrimental to the mental health and body image of children and teens. Earlier this year, 40 state attorneys general that sent a letter urging the company to stop building an Instagram app geared toward users under 13, citing Facebook’s poor track record of protecting kids online.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to comment regarding whether the company plans to comply with Congress’s request, though previously told Insider it added safeguards around pandemic misinformation.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our priority,” a TikTok spokesperson told Insider in October. “We work diligently to take action on content and accounts that spread misinformation while also promoting authoritative content about COVID-19 and educating users about media literacy.”