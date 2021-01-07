Capitol police seen with guns drawn in House chamber in apparent standoff with pro-Trump protesters

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Law-enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalised in the House chamber on Wednesday.

Capitol police officers in the House chamber drew their guns in an apparent standoff with protesters on Wednesday.

Lawmakers and reporters had been evacuated from the chamber shortly before.

Tear gas was also deployed in the rotunda.

Photos and a video showed the officers inside the chamber, but the nature and extent of the threat outside from protesters wasn’t immediately clear.

Capitol police officers barricaded the door to the House chamber and drew their guns in an apparent standoff with Trump supporters on Wednesday.

Images showed officers and security officials pointing their guns at the door. The nature and extent of the threat outside from protesters wasn’t immediately clear.

Lawmakers, staffers, and reporters had been told to evacuate the chamber and shelter in place, and tear gas was deployed in the rotunda.

The capitol has been breached and there’s a fucking armed standoff at the House door. they broke into the building through the windows This is a bit too late https://t.co/okBPGWwykA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

A video taken from the gallery of the chamber showed a tense scene.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

A local TV-news reporter said a paramedic told her someone was shot inside the Capitol. It was unclear whether it happened near the standoff.

BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021

Rioters also made their way onto the Senate floor.

A protester hangs from a balcony in the #Senate Chamber after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding ????: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/pzRG8DeNq1 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

