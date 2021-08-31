Congress passed a bill that would provide payments for Americans evacuated out of Afghanistan

Evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

Congress approved funding of $US10 ($AU14) million in assistance for Americans returning from Afghanistan.

The Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent and it now awaits President Biden’s signature.

The US completed its 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan on Monday night local time.

Congress on Tuesday approved a bill that will allocate $US10 ($AU14) million in temporary assistance to American citizens who are returning from Afghanistan, CNN reported.

The bill – which authorizes the payments over two years – now awaits President Biden’s signature after it was approved by unanimous consent during the Senate’s August recess, which followed passage in the House, the report said.

The US completed its 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan on Monday when the last C-17 plane left the Kabul airport, just ahead of Biden’s August 31 deadline. More than 123,000 US citizens and Afghan allies were evacuated during the withdrawal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday estimated that the number of US citizens left in Afghanistan was “likely closer to 100,” and said the US would continue to help citizens who want to leave the country to get out.

