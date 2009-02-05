Congress Approves Digital TV Extension

The House voted today to approve Obama’s proposal to postpone the digital TV switch to June 12. So if you haven’t given up your “rabbit ears” set yet, you’ll probably have four more months to do so.



Reuters: The U.S. switch to digital television signals will be delayed four months until June under legislation that cleared Congress on Wednesday and now goes to President Barack Obama for his signature into law.

Obama had supported the delay, sharing concerns that 20 million mostly poor, elderly and rural households were not ready for the congressionally mandated switch.

The bill delaying the changeover to June 12 from February 17 cleared the U.S. House of Representatives in a 264-158 vote and followed Senate passage last month.

