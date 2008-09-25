Congress Approves Cheap Money For Detriot's Big Three

We stepped away for dinner only to discover on our return that the House has just approved $25 billion in low-interest loans to the big three US automakers and their suppliers. You see, these are challenging times for the automakers, what with expensive fuel costs pushing their customers away the giant SUVs that had become the core of the businesses of Chrylser, Ford and General Motors.

Here’s the Associated Press:

The loans, approved by the House as part of a larger spending bill Wednesday, are intended to help the industry refurbish decades-old plants and develop advanced batteries and gas-electric hybrids. The loans are a major win for General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, who lobbied for the funding as they dealt with a sluggish economy and weak sales.

“We all know that there is real growth for our economy in this sector of jobs — green jobs, alternative fuel jobs — and I think we all feel the stresses on our domestic auto producers,” said Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. The Senate was considering the loans later this week.

So a government program is being aided by the subsidy of cheap money but we should all rejoice because it’s totally going to be good for the economy? We can’t bear to watch.

