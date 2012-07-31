Congress Agrees On A New Round Of Sanctions Targeting Iran

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate negotiators reached agreement Monday on a new round of stifling sanctions on Iran, targeting energy, shipping and insurance sectors with punitive measures to derail Tehran’s suspected push for nuclear weapons.Lawmakers filed a final bill late Monday, with a House vote expected as early as Wednesday. Congress has just a week before a monthlong August recess and members see the legislation as the last chance to impose crippling penalties on Iran.



“The bill sends a clear message to the Iranian regime that the U.S. is committed, through the use of sanctions, to preventing Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold,” said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said the bill reconciles the House and Senate bills and incorporates new provisions from lawmakers. He vowed to help pass it in the Senate before Congress adjourns.

Unless Iranians, “come clean on their nuclear program, end the suppression of their people, and stop supporting terrorist activities, they will face deepening international isolation and even greater economic and diplomatic pressure,” Johnson said.

The two lawmakers and their staff worked for weeks behind closed doors to come up with a bill.

Sanctions have broad bipartisan support in Congress and in a crucial boost to the measure’s prospects, officials at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, said they support the legislation.

The bill would sanction many transactions related to the energy sector and prohibit Iran from transferring money back to the country from oil sales to foreign nations.

Any company shipping proliferation-sensitive goods to Iran would be subject to penalties under the bill, a provision pushed by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. The bill would target the National Iranian Tanker Co., the state-run company and shipping line as the measure looks to undermine the ways Iran ships oil.

The bill also would deny visas and freeze assets on individuals and companies that supply Iran with technology that could be used against its citizens, such as tear gas, rubber bullets and surveillance equipment. The bill extends those sanctions on human rights violators to Syria, where President Bashar Assad’s regime is accused of a bloody crackdown against protesters

The bill targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and requires companies that trade on the U.S. stock exchange to disclose any Iran-related business to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The United States and Europe argue that depriving Iran of its oil income would thwart its suspected drive for nuclear weapons. Iran has exported 2.5 million barrels of oil per day to Europe, China, India, Japan and South Korea. U.S. officials say the penalties have reduced Iran oil exports to less than 1.8 million barrels per day, costing Iran about $63 million per day.

But while Congress works on more sanctions, their effectiveness in deterring Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons is being challenged.

“All the sanctions and diplomacy so far have not set back the Iranian program by one iota,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this past weekend.

A few lawmakers said they were frustrated that the legislation didn’t go far enough.

Several proponents of tough sanctions such as Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., Rep. Robert Dold, R-Ill., and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., had pressed negotiators to blacklist Iran’s energy sector, labelling it a “zone of proliferation concern” that effectively bans all business.

But the bill says the president should impose sanctions and the provision is non-binding.

Lawmakers also pushed for sanctions on the directors and shareholders of organisations like SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, unless they stop providing services to the Central Bank of Iran. The draft bill does not target the directors.

Mark Dubowitz, a sanctions expert and executive director of the Foundation for defence of Democracies, described the legislation as a “strong bill that fills numerous loopholes and tightens the sanctions requirements but it could be a lot tougher” if Congress understood as much about the psychology as the legality of sanctions. Dubowitz said Iran often figures out ways to get around the penalties.

The new legislation builds on penalties that went into effect this year. Those sanctions target foreign financial institutions that do business with Iran’s central bank by barring them from opening or maintaining correspondent operations in the United States. It applies to foreign central banks only for transactions that involve the sale or purchase of petroleum or petroleum products.

