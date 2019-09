It’s been a horrible decade for the Dow Jones, the worst since the 1930’s.



Moreover, according to the chart below from Bespoke Investment Group. decade-timing seems to be pretty important, as most of the Dow’s returns have been concentrated, particularly during 1980 – 2000.

