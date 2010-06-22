Congratulations Obama, Americans Think House Prices Will Rise Again

After blatant attempts to support the housing market with U.S. government policy, the White House’s efforts are ‘working’. The market’s forecast for housing prices is rising, as shown by the chart below, which comes from the government’s own ‘score card’.



Alphaville:

The light blue line represents forecast house prices based on futures as of January 2009 — before President Obama began his various housing initiatives in February. The dark blue line is actual prices and projected prices based on June 2010 futures.

Basically, housing price expectations have increased since the Obama Administration took over. They also didn’t fall as far as previously expected. The market’s forecast for housing now even appears pretty benign, as shown by the dotted line:

Which means that government market manipulation scored a big win. Check out the entire latest scorecard report below.

scorecard1.11



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.