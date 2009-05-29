Congratulations To The 2009 Silicon Alley Award Nominees!*

After several weeks of gathering nominations and votes from our readers, we’re pleased to announce the final nominees for the 2009 Silicon Alley Awards.*

We’ll announce the awards next week at Startup 2009.

FINAL NOMINEES FOR THE 2009 SILICON ALLEY AWARDS

BEST BUZZ: The company everyone’s buzzing about (favourably).

Tumblr

Diapers.com

Thrillist

Clickable

Daily Beast

BEST TO WORK FOR: Pay, benefits, colleagues, perks, work environment, culture, convenience, views, offices, you name it.

Google

Epic Advertising

Buddy Media

Bloomberg

Razorfish

MOST LOVED PRODUCT OR SERVICE: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos always used to emphasise the importance of “delighting” customers. Vote for the companies whose products or services you love.

Tumblr

Facebook

Tigerbow

Daily Candy

Gilt Groupe

Behance

MOST LIKELY TO CHANGE THE WORLD: A.k.a., most revolutionary, most disruptive. Vote for the companies whose success is likely to have the biggest impact on incumbent competitors and/or on the lives of its users or customers.

Etsy

Gawker Media

Huffington Post

Facebook

MOST LIKELY TO BE WORTH $1+ BILLION: Private companies that haven’t yet been valued at $1+ billion. Who will eventually be worth that much?

Diapers.com

TheLadders.com

Kayak

Gilt Groupe

THE MAN: The individual who has done the most to promote digital entrepreneurialism in New York City in the past year.

Charlie O’Donnell

Alan Patricof

John Borthwick

Allen Stern

Fred Wilson

UPDATE: We had hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes, and many worthy companies and individuals did not make the final nominee list. We were clear from the outset that reader votes would not determine the final selections (online voting is too easy to game), but some readers are frustrated by our choices. They also frustrated that we did not include the following disclosure in the original post. Here it is:

FULL DISCLOSURE: Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman, co-founders of Gilt, are also co-founders of SAI. SAI used to share offices with Gilt. Ken Lerer, a co-founder of Huffington Post, is an investor in SAI. Ken Lerer is the dad of Ben Lerer, the founder of Thrillist. Henry Blodget is a contributor to HuffPo. Kevin Ryan is an investor in TheLadders.

* How did we select the nominees? We asked our readers to submit nominations and votes over the past two weeks, and then we selected 4-6 nominees for each category. We considered the nominations and votes in selecting the final nominees, but we also used our own judgment. Feel free to yell at us in the comments below.

