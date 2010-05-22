Congratulations To Redbeacon, Winner Of Startup 2010!

Ethan Anderson, founder and CEO of Redbeacon, and collector of massive checks (right), with General Catalyst Partners’ George Bell, and Article One Partners’ Cheryl Milone

Startup 2010 is over, and we’re delighted to announce that local services site Redbeacon was the big winner.Redbeacon lets users submit requests for jobs in almost any local service category, and forwards these requests to relevant participating service providers, who are invited to submit bids for the job and an appointment time at which they can complete it. As soon as the user selects an appointment, the service-provider is charged a 10% commission by Redbeacon. The provider performs the service and charges the user directly.



Redbeacon is currently only available in the San Francisco Bay area, where it has signed up several thousand service providers in the few months since its launch. The company is currently working on raising a first round of venture funding, which it will use to expand into more markets.

Redbeacon is also expanding by opening up its platform to other websites. Partner sites can embed job request forms, and collect revenue sharing from any jobs sourced through them. CEO and founder Ethan Anderson says that partnerships slated to launch this summer will but the Redbeacon platform in front of “tens of millions of unique users.”

Congratulations to Ethan and Redbeacon!

