Congratulations To Barack Obama For Plugging The Oil Leak

Since the President takes the blame for all kinds of bad news out there, it’s only fair that he gets credit for his accomplishments.



And so, we take our hats off for Barack Obama for plugging the oil leak, and finally putting what could have been a horrible environmental crisis behind us.

Well done, and happy birthday!

(As an aside, here’s a more in-depth POLITICO report on Obama’s failure to get credit for anything he’s done.)

Photo: Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.