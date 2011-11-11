Congratulations Occupy Wall Street. You're Officially Making Companies Scared

The CME Group, which runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, is out with its 10-Q filing and the Occupy Wall Street movement is included in the report. [Footnoted via Dealbook]



It appears the Occupy Wall Street movement has garnered enough attention to be considered a new “risk factor” for the company, according to the regulatory filing.

Hacktivist group Anonymous was also mentioned in the company’s filing.

From the CME Group’s 10-Q filing:

Our role in the global marketplace may place us at greater risk for a cyber attack and other cyber security risks.

In connection with the continued economic uncertainty, groups such as Occupy Wall Street and Anonymous, have targeted the financial services industry as part of their protest against the perceived lax regulation of the financial sector and economic inequality. For example, the Anonymous group called on its supporters to launch a “distributed denial of service” attack to overwhelm website traffic on NYSE Euronext’s external Web site which resulted in a brief outage. While we have no evidence at this time that we are a specific target of a cyber attack, our role in the global marketplace places us at greater risk. Additionally, our role as a leading derivatives marketplace and the operation of our CME Globex electronic trading platform may place us at greater risk for misappropriation of our intellectual property. In September 2011, a former employee of CME Group was charged with two counts of theft of trade secrets in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury. We do not believe that any customer information, trade data or required regulatory information was compromised in this incident and we have no evidence that the trade secrets were distributed in connection with this matter. While we continue to employ resources to monitor the environment and protect our infrastructure against security breaches and misappropriation of our intellectual property assets, these measures may prove insufficient depending upon the attack or threat posed, which could result in system failures and delays that could cause us to lose customers, experience lower trading volume, incur significant liabilities or have a negative impact on our competitive advantage.

