Congratulations, Mr. President: This Is The Economy You're In Charge Of

We don’t want to jinx anything, but we’re going to go out on a limb here and predict that in today’s election, one candidate will win and another will lose. We’re pretty confident that that’s how it’ll turn out.



So what to do if your candidate doesn’t win? Sulk? No! Take comfort in the fact that the new leader of the free world-elect has inherited a demolished economy that he now has to fix. And in that way, losing could feel a lot like winning.

ABC News: The next U.S. president will face the worst economic crisis the country has experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

What began with the explosion of the housing bubble has unfolded into a far-reaching global financial crisis affecting everything from banks to retail sales to the auto industry. Consumer confidence is hovering at record lows and consumer spending has declined for the first time in 17 years as Americans prepare to ride out what economists think could be the most severe recession in decades.

The first order of business for the new president will be to stabilise the economic crisis.

Here’s what ABC News says he will have to fix, among other things:

the housing crisis

rising unemployment

ailing auto industry

Good luck!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.