Congratulations, Marissa And Zack! (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) stunning employee no. 20 and beau are engaged, Valleywag’s Owen Thomas reports:



It’s Silicon Valley’s fairytale romance: Girly-girl nerd worth hundreds of millions meets fellow with a job who looks good in a tux. And now Marissa Mayer and Zack Bogue are getting married, a tipster says.

Talk at the Googleplex has it that Bogue, a real-estate investment manager, flew to Paris to surprise Mayer with a marriage proposal. (Mayer was in France to speak at LeWeb, a tech conference frequented by tech-conference-goers.) Valleywag first heard about Bogue and Mayer’s romance in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.