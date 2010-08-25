Hugh Hendry's Eclectica Has The Best-Performing Macro Strategy Hedge Fund In The World

Photo: Bloomberg

Hugh Hendry’s global macro strategy macro hedge fund Eclectica Asset Management has come out number one in Bloomberg’s year to date rankings of macro strategy funds, according to Zero Hedge.The man who is now suggesting there might be a global food crisis coming as a result of Asia’s growth has seen his fund return 13.55% year to date.



That beats out near competitors Aconcagua Asset Management’s 11.21% return, and First Quadrant’s 11.12%.

As a reminder, check out one of Hendry’s greatest video hits (via @Conrad_Easby):



