Congratulations, Google: Android Is A HUGE Success So Far

Google’s Android isn’t making any money yet, while rival Apple is printing billions.



But that’s OK: Google’s Android business is doing exactly what it should be doing right now — and it’s doing a great job at it.

Android is a bet on the future of mobile advertising, something that first requires Google to achieve massive scale. And with a huge year already — including beating Apple and RIM in the U.S. last quarter — Google is on its way.

To a normal person, at first glance, the two leading smartphone platforms — Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android — are strikingly similar.

Their software looks alike, sort of; they both have app stores with thousands of apps available; and their newest phones — Apple’s iPhone 4 and Android-based devices like the HTC Droid Incredible — look like they could be siblings.

But it’s hard to find two smartphone platforms with such drastically different businesses.

That is, the iPhone is printing cash, and Google Android — despite beating Apple in U.S. market share by a wide margin last quarter — is setting it on fire. Apple’s iPhone business moved 8.4 million phones last quarter, representing $5.3 billion in revenue. (In the U.S., it sold 3.2 million iPhones last quarter, representing 21.7% of the market, research firm Canalys estimates.)

Apple doesn’t reveal its profit margins on a per-product basis, but it’s likely that the iPhone business generated more than $1 billion in earnings last quarter, and possibly multiple billions.

Meanwhile, Google’s Android hardware partners like HTC and Motorola also moved millions of phones last quarter, likely collectively generating billions of dollars in revenue… for themselves. (In the U.S., Android represented 34% of the market, or around 5 million devices, Canalys estimates.)

Google can celebrate its popularity, but it isn’t making any money from Android yet. Google doesn’t reveal its revenue by product, but Android has likely generated very little for Google: Some revenue from the new-defunct Nexus One project, some mobile search/advertising revenue, and perhaps some revenue from other services.

But we highly doubt Android generated a profit last quarter, or has in the entirety of its existence. Instead, Google has probably lost hundreds of millions of dollars on Android so far.

Some may paint this as a failure. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has famously wondered aloud what Google is thinking, saying in 2008, “I don’t really understand their strategy.”

But Google is actually doing very well: Remember that both Google and Apple have different plans and different objectives. And both are succeeding, just at different things.

Specifically, Apple is making a lot of money selling awesome products, while tightly controlling its hardware and software distribution. Google, meanwhile, is spraying its software all over the place for free, betting on owning the future of the mobile Internet and search advertising businesses the way it owns them on the web.

Apple’s wager is already paying off. Google’s isn’t yet, but it may, someday.

It will just be a longer time before Google knows. The mobile search and advertising markets are in their infancy. And while Google has the leading mobile search engine, and has acquired a strong mobile advertising product in Admob, it’s still way too early for Google to even think about Android as a money-maker.

Last week, Google CEO Eric Schmidt posited that Android could eventually be a $10 billion annual business for Google. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said, “If we have a billion people using Android, you think we can’t make money from that?”

The WSJ’s Amir Efrati continued, “All it would take, he said, is $10 per user per year. Among other things, Google might earn such sums from selling access to digital content from newspapers.”

Hmm. $10 billion a year from selling content from newspapers? Wishful thinking, perhaps. But we suppose anything’s possible.

Either way, for anything like that to happen, Google first needs to get to that billion users. And there’s no faster way than building a great operating system and giving it away for free. That’s how to get manufacturers and carriers interested in selling Android phones and not BlackBerry or Microsoft devices.

So while Google may not be making any money from Android yet, it’s hard at work on achieving the scale it will need to make money in the future — precisely what it should be doing. And that’s why, despite Apple’s huge financial lead, Android is already a big early success for Google.

