Eight years ago, you were a dorm-room coding project.



Now, you’re a global service used by 1/8th of the world’s population.

You’re more than 3,000+ employees strong.

You’ve revolutionised the way people around the world communicate and share information.

You’ve helped topple dictatorships.*

You’ve made thousands of employees and hundreds of investors mind-bogglingly rich.

You’ve inspired a whole generation of entrepreneurs and startups.

You’ve invented a whole new way of marketing and communicating.

You’ve shown the power of the free-market American economy.

You’re generating $4+ billion of revenue and $1+ billion of profit.

And now you’ve gone public at a staggering $100+ billion valuation.

Wow, what an awesome accomplishment!

CONGRATULATIONS, FACEBOOK!

SEE ALSO: The 13 Secrets To Facebook’s Success

(*Accomplishment noted by Eddy Elfenbein)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.