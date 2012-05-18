Congratulations, Facebook!

Henry Blodget
Facebook Logo Thumbs up

Eight years ago, you were a dorm-room coding project.

Now, you’re a global service used by 1/8th of the world’s population. 

You’re more than 3,000+ employees strong.

You’ve revolutionised the way people around the world communicate and share information.

You’ve helped topple dictatorships.*

You’ve made thousands of employees and hundreds of investors mind-bogglingly rich.

You’ve inspired a whole generation of entrepreneurs and startups.

You’ve invented a whole new way of marketing and communicating.

You’ve shown the power of the free-market American economy.

You’re generating $4+ billion of revenue and $1+ billion of profit.

And now you’ve gone public at a staggering $100+ billion valuation.

Wow, what an awesome accomplishment!

CONGRATULATIONS, FACEBOOK!

(*Accomplishment noted by Eddy Elfenbein)

