Eight years ago, you were a dorm-room coding project.
Now, you’re a global service used by 1/8th of the world’s population.
You’re more than 3,000+ employees strong.
You’ve revolutionised the way people around the world communicate and share information.
You’ve helped topple dictatorships.*
You’ve made thousands of employees and hundreds of investors mind-bogglingly rich.
You’ve inspired a whole generation of entrepreneurs and startups.
You’ve invented a whole new way of marketing and communicating.
You’ve shown the power of the free-market American economy.
You’re generating $4+ billion of revenue and $1+ billion of profit.
And now you’ve gone public at a staggering $100+ billion valuation.
Wow, what an awesome accomplishment!
CONGRATULATIONS, FACEBOOK!
(*Accomplishment noted by Eddy Elfenbein)
