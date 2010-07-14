Congratulations Estonia! Welcome To The Eurozone

Estonia is set to become the 17th member of the eurozone on January 1, 2011, according to Ria Novosti.



Estonia has met the requirements of the Maastricht Treaty, having held its deficit to 1.7% of GDP in 2009.

The same can not be said for some of its future partners in the euro, most notably Greece.

Estonia will be joining a currency union that is now in significant doubt after 6 months of chaos surrounding its PIIGS member states.

Here’s what you need to know about why the eurozone has fallen apart >

