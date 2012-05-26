Elon Musk Is The Most Inspiring Entrepreneur In The World

Elon Musk driving a Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg West

This morning, Elon Musk’s other startup, SpaceX made history.At 9:56 A.M. eastern time, the International Space Station successfully captured a SpaceX Dragon supply capsule.



In an era where the smartest, most celebrated entrepreneurs are working on photo sharing applications, or social networks, it is inspiring to see Musk tackling much bigger, truly world changing industries.

Years ago, it seemed ridiculous that an entrepreneur could successfully complete a space mission.

And yet, here we are.

This is just the latest in a long line of successful endeavours for Musk.

At PayPal, he helped us change the way we think about payments.

At Tesla he’s creating the future of automobiles with his gorgeous electric cars.

And now he’s started a space exploration company that once again made history.

If everything goes well, Musk just re-ignited a passion and fervor for space exploration that’s been dormant for decades.

It hasn’t always been a smooth ride for Musk, but when you’re attacking problems and ideas as revolutionary as he is, it’s going to be bumpy.

He’s basically a real-life Tony Stark. (Stark is a super-genius, billionaire philanthropist that doubles as super hero Iron Man, for those of you that don’t know.)

Congratulations, Elon!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.