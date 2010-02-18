Congratulation To Paul Volcker!





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/fa7a6c795619a049e23f9b00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="paul volcker" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Paul Volcker, 82, married Anke Dening in a private ceremony in New York on Thursday morning last week, reported Reuters.

Dening has worked for Volcker for the last 20 years and is said to continue her job as his assistant. Although her age is unknown, she is rumoured to be about 15-20 years younger than her husband.

The newlyweds went on a short honeymoon in the US Virgin Islands over the weekend.

Volcker served as as a chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 to 1987, and is currently a chairman of President Barack Obama’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. His first wife Barbara died in 1998.

(via NY Post)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.