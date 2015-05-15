There's a new Tumblr that will strike fear into conference organisers everywhere

You’ve probably been to a conference before and wondered: Hang on, where are all the women?

Business Insider attended an all-day conference the other day, and it took until 2.30pm for a woman to appear on stage. And even then, she was only participating in a panel (alongside three men.)

Now there’s a place to document (and shame) such events. Step up the “Congrats, you have an all male panel!” Tumblr. We first spotted it on Mashable.

The Tumblr puts a spotlight on an all male panel that tells women how to get ahead in tech, an all male VC panel at BoxDev in San Francisco, and all male panels at colleges including Harvard and MIT, among others.

Each panel photo comes with a David Hasselhoff “Hoffsome” stamp of approval. Because, why not?

We don’t know who is behind the Tumblr, but have tried to make contact. We will update this article once a response has been received.

In the meantime, marvel at the all-male panels:

View them all here.

