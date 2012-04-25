CONGRATS WALL STREET ANALYSTS! You Nailed It On Apple

Huge congrats to the Wall Street analysts!



As Bespoke just pointed out on twitter, Wall Street analysts were consistently raising their Apple earnings forecasts, even as investors were dumping the stock.

Well, the analysts were right not to get caught up by the market given today’s monster number.

Analysts were still way too lowball (common for Apple) but as a whole, they didn’t waver even in the face of panic.

This chart from Bespoke from a few days ago shows the disparity that had emerged.

Photo: Bespoke

