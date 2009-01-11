Congrats To 2008 Crunchies Winners!

From TechCrunch: The

are over, and 900 people are across the street at the after-party toasting the winners. For those of you who didn’t attend or see it live on Ustream, the nominees, winners and runners up for each category are below. We’ll have follow up coverage and a video of the new Richter Scales song that was performed live later tonight or tomorrow.



Last year’s winners are here. This year’s nominees, runners up and winners:

Best Application Or Service

Get Satisfaction

Google Reader (winner)

Minted

Meebo

MySpace Music (runner-up)

Yelp

Best Technology Innovation/Achievement

Facebook Connect (runner-up)

Google Friend Connect

Google Chrome

Windows Live Mesh (winner)

Swype

Yahoo BOSS

Best Design

Animoto (runner-up)

Cooliris (winner)

Friendfeed

Infectious

Lala

Sliderocket

Best Bootstrapped Startup

BackType

GitHub (winner)

Socialcast

StatSheet

12seconds.tv (runner-up)

Most Likely To Make The World A Better Place

Akoha

Causes

CO2Stats

GoodGuide (winner)

Kiva (runner-up)

Better Place

Best Enterprise Startup

Amazon Web Services (winner)

Force.com

Google App Engine (runner-up)

Yammer

Zoho

Best International Startup

eBuddy (winner)

Fotonauts

OpenX

Vente-privee

Wuala (runner-up)

Best Clean Tech Startup

Better Place (runner-up)

Boston Power

ElectraDrive

Laurus Energy

Project Frog (winner)

Best New Gadget/Device

Android G1 (runner-up)

Ausus EEE 1000 Series

Flip MinoHD

iPhone 3G (winner)

SlingCatcher

Best Time Sink Site/Application

Mob Wars

iBowl

Tap Tap Range (winner)

Zivity

Texas Hold Em (runner-up)

Best Mobile Startup

ChaCha (runner-up)

Evernote (winner)

Posterous

Qik Skyfire

Truphone

Best Mobile Application

Google Mobile Application (runner-up)

imeem mobile (winner)

Pandora Radio

rolando

ShopSavvy

Ocarina

Best Startup Founder

Linda Avery and Anne Wojcicki (23andMe)

Michael Birch and Xochi Birch (Bebo)

Robert Kalin (Etsy)

Evan Williams, Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone (Twitter ) (winner)

Paul Buchheit, Jim Norris, Sanjeev Singh, Bret Taylor (FriendFeed ) (runner-up)

Best Startup CEO

Tony Hsieh (Zappos)

Jason Kilar (Hulu) (runner-up)

Elon Musk (SpaceX)

Andy Rubin (Android)

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) (winner)

Best New Startup Of 2008

Dropbox (runner-up)

FriendFeed (winner)

GoodGuide

Tapulous

Topsin Media

Yammer

Best Overall Startup In 2008

Amazon Web Services

Facebook (winner)

Android

hulu

Twitter (runner-up)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.