Congrats To 2008 Crunchies Winners!

From TechCrunch: The
are over, and 900 people are across the street at the after-party toasting the winners. For those of you who didn’t attend or see it live on Ustream, the nominees, winners and runners up for each category are below. We’ll have follow up coverage and a video of the new Richter Scales song that was performed live later tonight or tomorrow.
Last year’s winners are here. This year’s nominees, runners up and winners:
Best Application Or Service
Get Satisfaction
Google Reader (winner)
Minted
Meebo
MySpace Music (runner-up)
Yelp
Best Technology Innovation/Achievement
Facebook Connect (runner-up)
Google Friend Connect
Google Chrome
Windows Live Mesh (winner)
Swype
Yahoo BOSS
Best Design
Animoto (runner-up)
Cooliris (winner)
Friendfeed
Infectious
Lala
Sliderocket
Best Bootstrapped Startup
BackType
GitHub (winner)
Socialcast
StatSheet
12seconds.tv (runner-up)
Most Likely To Make The World A Better Place
Akoha
Causes
CO2Stats
GoodGuide (winner)
Kiva (runner-up)
Better Place
Best Enterprise Startup
Amazon Web Services (winner)
Force.com
Google App Engine (runner-up)
Yammer
Zoho
Best International Startup
eBuddy (winner)
Fotonauts
OpenX
Vente-privee
Wuala (runner-up)
Best Clean Tech Startup
Better Place (runner-up)
Boston Power
ElectraDrive
Laurus Energy
Project Frog (winner)
Best New Gadget/Device
Android G1 (runner-up)
Ausus EEE 1000 Series
Flip MinoHD
iPhone 3G (winner)
SlingCatcher
Best Time Sink Site/Application
Mob Wars
iBowl
Tap Tap Range (winner)
Zivity
Texas Hold Em (runner-up)
Best Mobile Startup
ChaCha (runner-up)
Evernote (winner)
Posterous
Qik Skyfire
Truphone
Best Mobile Application
Google Mobile Application (runner-up)
imeem mobile (winner)
Pandora Radio
rolando
ShopSavvy
Ocarina
Best Startup Founder
Linda Avery and Anne Wojcicki (23andMe)
Michael Birch and Xochi Birch (Bebo)
Robert Kalin (Etsy)
Evan Williams, Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone (Twitter ) (winner)
Paul Buchheit, Jim Norris, Sanjeev Singh, Bret Taylor (FriendFeed ) (runner-up)
Best Startup CEO
Tony Hsieh (Zappos)
Jason Kilar (Hulu) (runner-up)
Elon Musk (SpaceX)
Andy Rubin (Android)
Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) (winner)
Best New Startup Of 2008
Dropbox (runner-up)
FriendFeed (winner)
GoodGuide
Tapulous
Topsin Media
Yammer
Best Overall Startup In 2008
Amazon Web Services
Facebook (winner)
Android
hulu
Twitter (runner-up)
