Wal-Mart Nominates Marissa Mayer For Its Board

Marissa Mayer did not buy this dress at Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart just nominated Google VP Marissa Mayer to its board.This is smart for everyone.



Wal-Mart could use a forward-thinking, high-profile executive like Mayer on its board. A board seat will give Mayer – and Google – great insight into how Wal-Mart does business.

Deep knowledge of how two of the country’s most successful businesses work will help make Mayer a great big company CEO if that’s where she wants to take her career.

There is one line from the Wal-Mart press release that makes us chuckle though.

In it, Mayer says: “I have long been a customer and admirer of the company.”

Mayer has famously fancy tastes in everything from couture fashion to food.

We have to wonder: what does she buy at Wal-Mart?

