Don't Blink When You Face Fear

You don’t have to blink when your biggest customer tells you that “they need to make a change.”



You don’t have to blink when one of your top executives unexpectedly decides to move on to another company.

You don’t have to blink when you’re long on bills and short on revenue.

You don’t have to blink when everything you’ve done all day seems to have been done wrong.

You don’t have to blink when your big dream just seems like a big failure right now.

You don’t have to blink when no one believes that your big idea is worth investing time and money in.

You don’t have to blink when you’re running out of time and still aren’t getting the results that you want.

You don’t have to blink when your good intentions end up turning into bad results.

You don’t have to blink when you’re understaffed, undervalued, under-capitalised, and halfway under the bus.

You don’t have to blink when your best allies get greedy and turn into your worst enemies.

You don’t have to blink when you miss the mark, try again, and miss the mark again.

You don’t have to blink when the deal that would make the most difference doesn’t happen fast enough to make any difference.

You don’t have to blink when you’re afraid, confused, angry, hurt, or blindsided by the unexpected.

You don’t need to blink at all.

You’re strong enough to look fear and failure, doubt and your own misgivings straight in the eye. With unwavering focus.

You don’t need to think about it, reconsider, or plan your options. You just need to keep believing that you are strong enough to make through to the other side.

What happens to you isn’t your choice. Blinking is a choice.

Your reaction to adversity ultimately defines the measure of your greatness. The truth is that you alone are enough to succeed. Your dream is worth you fighting for it.

Stop blinking. Stop questioning. Stop doubting.

Squint your eyes fiercely against the harsh rays of fear and pain that seems so blinding. And refuse to break your gaze away from your goal.

Look at it. Run towards it.

Don’t blink.

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

