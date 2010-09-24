Conflict Escalates As China Arrests Four Japanese Caught In Military Zone

The small but escalating conflict between China and Japan just hit a new high, as four Japanese were caught trespassing in a Chinese military zone and videotaping military targets.



State authorities in northern China’s Shijiazhuang announced the arrest late Thursday night, saying only “The case is being investigated,” according to Xinhua.

The arrest follows another incident Thursday afternoon when a group of Hong Kong activists were intercepted by marine police while heading for contested water, according to The Standard.

Japan may have more to lose in discord than China, simply because its sputtering economy needs a regional partner.

Read more about the cause of tensions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.