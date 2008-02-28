US

Confirmed! Warner Bros. TV In On Hulu.com

Michael Learmonth

It looks like Warner Bros. Television Group is on board with Hulu.com. President Bruce Rosenblum called the deal “imminent” six days ago in a speech at Stanford. Sharp-eyed NewTeeVee noticed this summary. Valleywag reported this deal was done back on Feb. 13. Why keep it a secret? No doubt Hulu is looking to announce an array of content deals en masse, including MTV Networks, when it launches next month.

Warner Bros. is half-owner (with CBS) of The CW, and has a vast TV library, much of which is already licensed to AOL’s In2TV. A Hulu deal could mean CW shows like “Pussycat Dolls” are added, but also Warner-produced shows that air on NBC like “ER.”

