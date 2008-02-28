Confirmed! Warner Bros. TV In On Hulu.com

It looks like Warner Bros. Television Group is on board with Hulu.com. President Bruce Rosenblum called the deal “imminent” six days ago in a speech at Stanford. Sharp-eyed NewTeeVee noticed this summary. Valleywag reported this deal was done back on Feb. 13. Why keep it a secret? No doubt Hulu is looking to announce an array of content deals en masse, including MTV Networks, when it launches next month.



Warner Bros. is half-owner (with CBS) of The CW, and has a vast TV library, much of which is already licensed to AOL’s In2TV. A Hulu deal could mean CW shows like “Pussycat Dolls” are added, but also Warner-produced shows that air on NBC like “ER.”

