CONFIRMED: Aerial Video Shows Second Leaking Rig Near The Deepwater Horizon

Photo: J Henry Fair

UPDATE: Taylor Energy claims the leak is less than 9 gallons a day.



Earlier we published speculation from satellite analytics group SkyTruth that there may be a second leak in the Gulf. A freelance pilot and photographer confirmed these rumours and a possible coverup.

Photographer J Henry Fair says the new photos show an oil plume originating from the Ocean Saratoga rig, which is operated by Diamond Offshore. A work ship in the foreground appeared to be applying dispersants to the oil. A larger rig in the background may be discharging another leak.

This leak was reported last night by Alabama local news. NOAA also mentioned this leak in a April 30 oil slick map [PDF].

Diamond Offshore spokesman Gary Krenek tells us his company was hired by Taylor Energy to “plug and abandon” the existing well. He declined to comment on the reported leak.

The rig was damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, according to Times Picayune. However, Diamond Offshore tells us, however, it was not hired to close the well until 2009.

So how long and how much oil has leaked?

A NOAA spokeswoman said “scientists are looking into the leak.” Meanwhile, Coast Guard rep Zachary Zubricki tells us “this is not a story.”

