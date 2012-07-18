CONFIRMED: The Spanish Are Leaving Their Country In Droves

Photo: AP Images

Over 40,625 Spaniards have emigrated in the first half of the 2012, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).That number is 44.2% more than the same period in 2011, and almost twice the number of 2010 and 2009.



The numbers departing now far outweigh those arriving, El Pais reports. “If the wealth of a country is its people, we are losing wealth,” Antonio Izquierdo, Professor of Sociology at the University of A Coruña told the newspaper.

Many of those leaving are likely to be moving for economic reasons, perhaps to look for work — Spain’s youth unemployment rate is at 51%. As EU members Spanish emigres would have the right to work in a lot of places, though there is anecdotal evidence that many Europeans are using sham marriages to escape further.

