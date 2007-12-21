Confirmed: Stewart, Colbert Back, Without Writers, Jan. 7.

As we had previously reported, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert will go back on the air, without the help of their writing staff, on Jan. 7. Good news for Comedy Central owner Viacom (VIAB) and yet more bad news for striking writers, who continue to see their leverage diminish.

As a side note, this could make for really interesting TV: Stewart and Colbert are as talented as they come, but their shows are based around very smart, very topical humour that requires a very sharp writing staff. Colbert in particular will be hard-pressed to pull off his “Stephen Colbert” character. Obligatory funny press release quip from both men, who said they’d prefer to return with their writing staff: “If we cannot, we would like to express our ambivalence, but without our writers we are unable to express something as nuanced as ambivalence.”

