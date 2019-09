Along with all of the weak macro data (spending, consumer confidence, you name it), inflation just keeps getting worse in the UK. Even core inflation.



Core CPI for April came in at 3.7%, worse than economist estimates of 3.2%.

Mervyn King, your move.

