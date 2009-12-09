CONFIRMED: Saul Hansell Quits The New York Times For AOL





Confirming our earlier report, AOL says it hired New York Times tech writer Saul Hansell.Saul will be the first employee of Seed.com, AOL’s platform for freelance contributors to its 80+ media sites.

(The one that will assign stories based on search queries and other user data.)

The now former Timesman will be Programming Director, so this is a big change from his old reporter’s gig.

Congratulations Saul and AOL.

Here’s the release:

SAUL HANSELL, FORMERLY OF THE NEW YORK TIMES, JOINS AOL AS FIRST EMPLOYEE OF SEED, AOL’s NEW CONTENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

AOL has hired another prominent journalist to join AOL’s full time editorial staff.

Saul Hansell, formerly of The New York Times, will be join us as Programming Director of AOL’s Seed.com., AOL’s first employee for the recently announced content management platform, expected to launch this month. Saul will be reporting to Mike Rich, senior vice president of AOL entertainment, and will be responsible for leveraging Seed across all of AOL’s platforms.

Saul joined The New York Times in 1992 and most recently was covering the telecommunications beat, including wired and wireless communication of voice, data and video, including companies involved in telephone, Internet backbone, cable TV, Internet video, mobile phone handsets, and other devices connected to networks, as well as communications policy and privacy. Launched in 2007, he was the founding editor of Bits, a blog on nytimes.com covering a wide range of technology topics with particular interest in Internet media, digital marketing, consumer electronics and the evolving business models for music and video.

Bits was named best blog among larger publications in the 2007 Best in Business awards by the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. His September 1989 story on computerized trading, “The Wild, Wired World of Electronic Exchanges,” won the Overseas Press Club’s Morton Frank award for best magazine business reporting from abroad. He has also received awards from the Deadline Club of New York and the American Society of Business Press Editors. Saul received his Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies/Economics from Columbia College in 1984.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.