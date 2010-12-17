Confirmed: As Approval Ratings Plummet Sarah Palin Opts To Go 'Lamestream'

By confirmed I mean Politico has devoted three pages to it today.



We noted the other day Sarah Palin appears to be dipping her toe into what she’s gleefully referred to as the ‘lamestream’ media. Today Politico follows up.

“This is just about getting the press to characterise the governor accurately,” said Tim Crawford, a top Palin aide. “And, if that can be accomplished through Gov. Palin and some of the people around her talking to the press, we’ll try that.”

Translation: We’re yielding to reality.

Morning Joe speculated this morning that the change has been brought on by her rock bottom approval ratings. Said Joe Scarborough: “If she answers questions in a knowledgeable way…game on!” Mike appeared less convinced this will ever happen. Video below.

