CONFIRMED: Playdom Hires Wall Street Analyst As CFO

Confirming our earlier story, social games startup Playdom today announced it hired Thomas Wiesel Internet analyst Christa Quarles to be its CFO.



The thought is Playdom’s Wall Street-friendly choice could mean it’s eyeing an IPO.

Playdom, which closed a $43 million round earlier this fall, is reportedly set to reach $60 million revenues in 2009.

Its closest rivals are industry leader Zynga and Playfish, which EA acquired for $400 million in October.

(The best way to understand how the business works is to see it in action, so don’t miss: How A Stupid Facebook Game Makes Millions)

“I’m excited to help Playdom accelerate its already-impressive growth,” Christa says in a press release “Social gaming is a high trajectory industry, and Playdom is uniquely well positioned for long-term success.”

And here’s Playdom CEO John Pleasants’s canned quote:

“Christa brings proven business intelligence and financial expertise to Playdom. In particular, she has incredible insight into the formula behind successful consumer Internet companies. We’re thrilled to head into 2010 with Christa on our team.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.