CONFIRMED: Playboy Coming To iPad

Ever since Hugh Hefner tweeted that his famed magazine will be coming to the iPad, the Internet has been flooded with questions.



Most notably: how can Playboy pull this off when Steve Jobs is so vehemently against the idea of porn invading his products?

This afternoon, Playboy confirmed to Benzinga that the magazine will be available on the iPad and that it will come in two different forms.

“We are releasing a web-based subscription service with Bondi Digital Publishing that will give users access to every issue of Playboy both past and present,” a spokeswoman said. “The service will be iPad compatible and will utilise iPad functions.”

Additionally, the company will release a Playboy-branded iPad app in the coming months “that adheres to all of Apple’s policies and guidelines.”

