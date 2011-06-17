Oracle Wants "Billions" From Google In Android Lawsuit

Photo: Flickr/Kowitz

Oracle is seeking damages “in the billions of dollars” from Google in its copyright infringement case over Android, according to new court filings.An earlier filing from Google hinted that Oracle wants more in damages than Android has earned in its entire existence — basically putting Android out of business.



Today, Oracle filed its own brief in the court accusing Google of trying to conceal the fact that Oracle wants billions of dollars.

Basically, some earlier filings in the case had redacted information about the amounts Oracle is seeking. Today, Reuters reports that Oracle demanded those redactions be opened up so the world can see what Oracle is asking for.

None of this means that Oracle will get what it wants — in fact, a lot of these tactics amount to a kind of pre-settlement negotiation. But it confirms that Oracle is thinking big in this particular case.

