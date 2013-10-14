CONFIRMED: Nine Signed A Deal To Buy The Rest Of Mi9 Last Night

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Nine has confirmed earlier media reports that it purchased the rest of digital venture Mi9 from Microsoft.

According to The Fin the deal was signed last night, and announced by the company this morning.

The company makes its money from display ads around content on the ninemsn.com.au website.

It was started a joint venture between Nine’s former owner and Microsoft in 1997, with each of them kicking in $25 million.

